Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety

Starbucks coffeehouse, Luxori hair salon and spa, and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are shown Oct. 14, 2022, on the southeast quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28.

Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to determine if employees, which it calls “partners,” “feel supported” in serving customers.

The Starbucks statement on the closing of the location on the southeast quadrant of Monument Circle said, in part, “Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.”

Mark Bode, the director of communications for the city government, sent a statement, too. He noted the downtown police district is the safest in Marion County. He also cited the 97% housing occupancy rate and $3.8 billion in planned economic development.

Starbucks also operates downtown locations in the Hyatt Regency at 1 S. Capitol Ave., and in the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District at 430 Massachusetts Ave.

Brian Mowery, the minority leader on the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council, issued a statement on behalf of himself and four other Republican council members. It said, in part, “For years now, we have been saying that this city needs to get serious about public safety, and now businesses are closing on Monument Circle because we cannot keep it safe. It is time for the prosecutor, mayor, and council to come together to try to fix this problem before it gets worse. We cannot wait to act.”

CNN reported in July that due to “a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate,” Starbucks was closing 16 locations in Seattle; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Portland, Oregon. The decision came as Starbucks’ interim CEO worked to change the company culture.

A letter issued July 11 to employees noted they are “seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more,” they wrote, adding that “with stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too.”

In the July letter, Starbucks execs also noted that they routinely read employees’ numerous incident reports. As a result, the company execs said they’ll offer employees new training opportunities that included how to deal with active-shooter situations. The company also planned to offer employees more mental health benefits, access to abortion care, clarity around shifts and store policies.

The company in June also announced it may again close its restrooms to the public.

