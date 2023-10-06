Stars of Pink: Fundraising through fashion

Tickets and tables are still available for the Stars of Pink fashion show in Indianapolis on Oct. 7, 2023. In the Stars of Pink show, survivors of breast cancer don the finest in fashion and take turns on the runway. (Provided Photo/Stars of Pink)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seats are still available for one of central Indiana’s fanciest fundraisers. In the Stars of Pink show, survivors of breast cancer don the finest in fashion and take turns on the runway.

Saturday will mark the 29th year of the event. It raises dollars and awareness for Pink Ribbon Connection, a local support agency that offers a wide range of services for people who are dealing with breast cancer.

All of the Stars of Pink models are either survivors or medical workers who have helped them.

Organizers say the $100 ticket price will help provide much of what a patient will need during and after a battle with breast cancer, including wigs, hats, scarves, post-surgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prostheses. Pink Ribbon Connection also supports a local counseling helpline, connecting newly diagnosed patients with breast cancer survivors to be a source of emotional support. The agency also offers monthly educational sessions in its office in Fountain Square.

The show starts Saturday at 10:00 at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown, 350 W. Maryland St.

To buy tickets or a table for Stars of Pink, click here.