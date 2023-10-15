Starting to dry out Monday and beyond

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:05 PM

Sunday night looks like it will feature the wind finally slowing down and skies going back to partly cloudy. Showers still possible but the rain will remain unimpactful. Be cautious driving outside tonight. Fallen leaves create a slippery surface when wet. As vehicles roll over the leaves more and more, they become compacted and form a slick layer, akin to driving on ice. This lack of traction compromises the ability to brake and maneuver safely, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

TOMORROW

Monday features the last chances for rain in the forecast with the nearby low-pressure system. Still maybe only a 20% chance for rain in your specific neighborhood in those early morning hour. Winds out of the north at around 10 MPH all day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night still features plenty of clouds. Winds are starting to slow down but temperatures overnight are lowering even further. Low temperature above 40 degrees in Indianapolis but cooler than 40 outside of larger cities. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY

Another cool day but we are technically warming up. Partly cloudy skies will allow us to make it near 60 degrees in the afternoon hours. It should be a relatively nice day to be outside regardless and warmer weather is on its way. Winds will be calmer out of the northwest at around 5 MPH.

8 DAY

Rain moves out of the forecast and there are not high chances for rain to return anytime soon so you might be able to keep those umbrellas away for now. Skies clear up moving into the later parts of the week and things warm back up in the afternoons. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 60s before cooling down and becoming cloudy next weekend. Drought conditions are still across the state so the more rain we can squeeze out of this week’s weather the better.