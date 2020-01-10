State Awards 21 communities more than $12M in grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is awarding more than $12 million to 21 rural Hoosier communities. The funding will support infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development projects.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the new year by awarding these 21 rural communities with over $12 million in grant funding that will take them to even greater levels,” said Lieutenant Governor Crouch. “This funding will support projects that are crucial to their continued economic development efforts, and will ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout the community.”

Recipients of the funding include:

The city of Logansport is awarded $600,000 for a façade improvement project

The town of Remington is awarded $600,000 for a streetscape project

The town of Birdseye is awarded $500,000 to build a new fire station

The town of Kentland is awarded $500,000 to construct a new 6,673 square foot fire station to serve Jefferson Township and the Town of Kentland

The town of Mecca is awarded $500,000 to rehabilitate the town’s fire station

Randolph County is awarded $500,000 to renovate the Jay-Randolph Developmental Services building

Wabash County is awarded $500,000 to renovate the former Wabash Plain Dealer Newspaper building to serve as a community thrift store and house non-profit organizations

The town of Chandler is awarded $600,000 for drainage improvements

The city of Ligonier is awarded $450,000 for drainage improvements

The city of Union City is awarded $600,000 for drainage improvements

The town of Advance is awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements

The city of Alexandria is awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements

The town of Brookville is awarded $600,000 for sewer line system improvements

The town of Carlisle is awarded $600,000 for drinking water system improvements

The town of Eaton is awarded $600,000 for drinking water system improvements

The town of Glenwood is awarded $250,663 for wastewater system improvements

The city of Martinsville is awarded $700,000 for drinking water system improvements to the supply and treatment plant as well as to the distribution system.

The town of Milltown is awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements.

The town of Newport is awarded $700,000 for drinking water system improvements.

The town of Spencer is awarded $700,000 for sewer system improvements.

The city of Washington is awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements



The first round of the 2020 CDBG program begins on February 24 with proposals due on April 3.