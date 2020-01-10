State lawmaker wants to get rid of Indiana’s ‘tampon tax’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- A state lawmaker wants to get rid of Indiana’s “tampon tax.” That’s the sales tax people pay for feminine hygiene products.

Libby Durbin said she spends roughly $20 a month on feminine hygiene products. That’s $240 a year, including Indiana sales tax.

“Definitely a tax that’s specific to women, and it’s an expense we have to incur that unfortunately we are taxed on,” said Durbin.

The nonprofit group Period Equity says tampons and pads are taxed in 32 states.

“One in 4 Hoosier women are struggling to pay these costs. They’re having to choose between food for their kids and their personal health care items,” said State Rep. Carey Hamilton, (D-Indianapolis).

The items Dr. Corinna Yu says are a medical necessity.

“It makes sense that women shouldn’t be taxed for something that biologically, physiologically happens to them once a month,” said Dr. Corinna Yu.

Feminine hygiene products are not taxed in Illinois or Ohio, according to the Period Equity group.

The group said tampons are taxed in Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Indiana.

“Today, in Indiana, if you buy Viagra, you do not pay taxes. So, this is a real inequity in our tax system,” said Hamilton.

If Hamilton’s “tampon tax” bill (HB 1226) passes, menstrual cups, tampons, pads and other feminine hygiene products would be tax-free in Indiana.

“I think that’s awesome,” Phyllis Spalding of Indianapolis said. “Those expenses can be quite enormous over a year’s period of time or even a lifetime.”

“That’s fine if it eliminates the sales tax. I know women are spending a lot on it per year.” said Jeff Biberdorf , of Indianapolis.

Isaiah Moore said “Yeah, might as well; make it easier.”

Not everyone agrees with the idea.

“Why not make equality equality? Like, everything should be equal for everybody. You want to drop sales tax for certain things, why not just drop sales tax period, for everything?” asked Andrew Mcquinn, of Indianapolis.

Still, Durbin believes the bill is on the right track.

“That’s definitely a step in the right direction.” said Durbin.

Hamilton tells News 8 she already has Republican support for this bill. She also says she hopes to find out in the coming days if her bill gets a hearing.