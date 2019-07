INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joined state lawmakers in discussing the acceleration of 5G to wireless services Tuesday.

Carr said that 5G will create jobs, improve education and promote public safety.

He went on to explain that 5G cannot just be accessible to big cities and that every community needs to have access.

Senator Todd Young and Susan Brooks were also in attendance.

The plan is set to be voted on at the FCC’s September 25 meeting.