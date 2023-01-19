State police: Male found dead along SB I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation on southbound I-65, just north of the Franklin/State Road 44 exit.
A male with at least one gunshot wound was found dead near the 91.3-mile marker, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter. That’s approximately 2 miles north of the Franklin exit.
Perrine did not give the victim’s age or say if he was found inside or outside a vehicle.
“Preliminarily, we are not ruling this a homicide,” Perrine tweeted.
The right lane of southbound I-65 is blocked from Hurricane Road to State Road 44. The closure is expected to last until at least noon, according to a tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The lane closure is causing a significant backup on the interstate. Drivers should plan for delays or seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.