State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —The State Board of Education on Wednesday voted 6-2 to return control of Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Manual High School and Howe High School to Indianapolis Public Schools.

The board had voted in December to deny the nonprofit ReThink Forward from taking over three former IPS facilities first taken over in 2012 by Charter Schools USA of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Later, they were taken over by Noble Education Initiative, also out of Fort Lauderdale.

The 2012 action occurred after the State Board of Education ruled the facilities were poorly performing academically.

Indianapolis Public Schools has said it plans to partner with Christel House Academy South and other entities to operate the three schools under its Innovation Network Model. The model was designed to hold schools accountable to the district for achieving high academic goals and strong student achievement. Another goal of the model is to allow schools greater flexibility to answer specific needs of the student body.

IPS will work to enroll Howe students at other IPS or Innovation schools. Manuel students will transition to local charter Christel House Academy South. IPS is still selecting an operator for Donnan.

The district says it’s working on setting up family and community meetings ahead of next school year.

Statement

“We are appreciative of today’s Indiana State Board of Education vote to bring Emma Donnan Middle School, Emmerich Manual High School and T.C. Howe Community High School back into the IPS family of schools. “Our sights are now on the upcoming family and community meetings for all three schools. It is imperative that we receive their input as we move toward preparing them for the 2020-21 school year. “IPS is committed to an efficient enrollment process for Howe students as they begin choosing other existing IPS-managed or Innovation Network schools to attend for the next school year; a smooth transition for Manual students with Christel House Academy; and a thoughtful selection process with Adelante Schools and Phalen Leadership Academies for Emma Donnan. “Everyone from our district administrators to our school-based engagement team members will be working closely with staff, students and families from all three schools to make sure they understand next steps.” Aleesia Johnson, Indianapolis Public Schools superintendent