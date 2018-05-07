State Road 37 south of Martinsville reopens after motorcycle-car crash

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 37 near the county line of Morgan and Monroe counties has reopened after a serious personal-injury crash of a motorcycle and a car Monday afternoon, police said.

Sgt. Curt Durnil with the Bloomington post of the Indiana State Police said in a tweet at 4:19 p.m. that State Road 37 was closed in both directions. Indiana Department of Transportation had estimated on its website that the road could be closed through 7:30 p.m., but Durnil tweeted at 5:11 p.m. that all lanes were reopened but moving slowly.

Durnil did not immediately respond to an email to determine the severity of injuries in the personal-injury crash.

The crash was just south of Paragon Road, Durnil said.

