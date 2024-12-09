Washington County crash claims a man’s life on State Road 56
LITTLE YORK, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police said that a man was killed in a crash Dec. 9.
ISP said around 7:31 a.m. 62-year-old James Fox, of Austin, was driving east on State Road 56 near Elk Creek Road when he got in the accident with a truck.
Police believe that Fox, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, crossed into oncoming traffic crashed into a 2013 GMC Sierra in a near head-on collision. The crash pushed both vehicles off the road.
Fox was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Jason Terrell, 46, was taken to a hospital in Louisville for his injuries. Police have not provided his condition.
ISP closed State Road 56 for almost four hours while investigating the crash.
