State seeking ideas for former hospital site

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Finance Authority has issued a Request for Information from developers regarding the potential redevelopment of the former Larue D. Carter Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis. The hospital was phased out of operation last year after the new NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center opened in 2019.

The hospital campus sits on a 22-acre site on the city’s near northwest side and includes 20 buildings, a majority of which were listed on the National Register in 2012. The facility was originally developed in 1931 as the Indianapolis Veterans Administration Hospital.

The RFI does not specify any type of preferred uses for the property, only that any proposals “maintain the historical integrity of the building interior and exterior.”

“The information gained from this RFI may be used in the development of a competitive solicitation process, leading to the selection of a respondent that is best suited to meets the IFA’s requirements,” the agency says in the RFI. “IFA is interested in learning about all types of solutions available in the marketplace for developing Larue Carter.”

Proposals must be submitted to the IFA by April 5. You can view the RFI by clicking here.