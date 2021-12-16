News

State senators to unveil, discuss plan to lower violent crime in Marion County

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Elected officials are set to release their plan to help lower violent crime in Marion County.

Republican state senators plan to meet at the Indiana Statehouse at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss their plan.

In the city of Indianapolis, homicides have been on a steady increase.

In 2019, Indianapolis saw 172 homicides. In 2020, that number jumped to 245. At last check, IMPD reports that Indianapolis sits at 253 homicides for 2021.

The five state Senators outlining their details in a bill for the 2022 legislative session are Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), Jack E. Sandlin (R-Indianapolis), Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence), and R. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis).

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jim Jordan sent one of the texts revealed by Jan. 6 committee

National /

AP source: NBA, players’ union may return to daily testing

Coronavirus /

Cooling off

Weather /

Biden picks Michelle Kwan to be ambassador to Belize, Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.