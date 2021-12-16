News

State senators to unveil, discuss plan to lower violent crime in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Elected officials are set to release their plan to help lower violent crime in Marion County.

Republican state senators plan to meet at the Indiana Statehouse at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss their plan.

In the city of Indianapolis, homicides have been on a steady increase.

In 2019, Indianapolis saw 172 homicides. In 2020, that number jumped to 245. At last check, IMPD reports that Indianapolis sits at 253 homicides for 2021.

The five state Senators outlining their details in a bill for the 2022 legislative session are Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), Jack E. Sandlin (R-Indianapolis), Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence), and R. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis).

