State shuts down daycare where 1-year-old boy suffered serious injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana has closed down a daycare on the city’s north side where a 1-year-old boy suffered serious facial injuries.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Spokesperson Marni Lemons confirmed to 24-Hour News 8 that an emergency closure order was delivered sometime Tuesday at KiddieGarden Day Care near 38th Street and Kinnear Avenue. The order is effective immediately.

No children were present at the time the order was issued.

While questions arose whether an employee inflicted the injuries to the child, the owner of the daycare claims a 2-year-old girl caused the injuries.

The boy is currently in stable condition Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.