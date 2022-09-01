News

State trooper delivers baby at French Lick home

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police delivered a baby at a pregnant woman’s home on Wednesday.

Around 5:20 p.m., a woman called 911 with concerns she would not make it to the hospital before giving birth.

Trooper Mackenzi Alexander was the first person to arrive at the home, according to state police.

Alexander, who has prior EMS training and is a certified EMT, helped the woman get into a comfortable position and began monitoring her contractions. She found that the contractions were one minute apart.

Given the frequency of the contractions, Alexander gathered towels and blankets for the delivery.

A few minutes later, Alexander delivered the baby and unwrapped the infant’s umbilical cord from its neck.

The local fire department transported the woman and infant to a local hospital.

State police say both the mother and child are “doing great.”