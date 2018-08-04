State troopers need your help to find Drogos, a missing K-9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Troopers with the Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s sssistance in locating missing ISP K-9 Drogos.

At some time on Friday evening, Indiana State Police K-9, Drogos, escaped from his kennel at his handler’s home in Vanderburgh County and has not returned home.

Drogos was last seen in the 1800 block of Red Bank Road near Evansville. Drogos is a 4 ½ year old German Shepherd with a silver tooth on his bottom left jaw. He is microchipped but wasn’t wearing a collar when he got out.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Drogos is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079.