Statewide Silver Alert canceled for teen, baby

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a mother and son from northern Indiana has been canceled

The alert for 16-year-old Caneesha Ellis and her 7-month-old son Kannon Ellis was issued for Thursday.

State Police later said the alert was canceled just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

No other information was provided on the situation.