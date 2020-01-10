Home/International, Latest News, News, Politics/Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

Politics

Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

by: ALI ZERDIN, Associated Press
Posted:

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.

The nearly eight-meter (26-foot) high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — was raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.

When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said when he unveiled the statue last August. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some local villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween, Oct. 31. It had to be moved to another village in the area.

Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce where the statue ended up, said that unknown arsonists burned it.

He said the torching of the statue “is symbol of intolerance toward artistic projects in our society.”

It’s not the first time in Slovenia that a member of the Trump family has been carved in wood.

A life-size sculpture of the U.S. first lady cut from the trunk of a linden tree was unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica last June, drawing mixed reactions from residents.

The first lady, born Melanija Knavs, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling. She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later.

There are mixed feelings about Melania in Slovenia where hopes were high that she would promote her picturesque Alpine home country after Trump took office. But she has rarely mentioned Slovenia in her public appearances, and hasn’t visited the small central European country since Trump’s inauguration.



© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE POLITICS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.