Statue of racist Mississippi ex-Gov. Bilbo stashed in closet

FILE - A statue of the late Gov. Theodore Gilmore Bilbo stands out from the back of a first floor conference room at the Capitol Jan. 22, 2009 in Jackson, Miss. A statue of white supremacist former Mississippi Gov. Theodore Bilbo was quietly moved out of sight in the state Capitol in recent months — a move praised by Black lawmakers who say a politician who built a career on racist rhetoric never deserved a place of prominence.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The top administrator in the Mississippi House says he made the decision to put a statue of a racist former governor into storage.

House clerk Andrew Ketchings spoke to reporters Wednesday, solving a mystery that created buzz at the state Capitol.

People started noticing recently that a statue of the late Gov. Theodore Bilbo had disappeared. It had been on display for decades — first in the center of the Capitol, and since the 1980s in a House committee room.

It is now in a closet behind a Capitol elevator.

Bilbo was governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932. He was in the U.S. Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947.