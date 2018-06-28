Staying safe from heat-related illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The extreme heat is expected to return back to central Indiana and be very hot the next few days.

Each year more than 600 people in the United States die from heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC.

Katie Byrd is a Doctor of Emergency Medicine at Indiana University Health and she said the best way to treat a heat-related illness is to prevent it from happening to begin with.

“Frequent hydration, wearing lose fitting layers, nothing too tight, and frequent breaks if you can. Even just getting in the shade for a few minutes and stepping out of the direct sunlight is gonna help prevent those those,” is the advice Bryd said of the preventable illness.

Bryd said they often times will see complications from dehydration come into the emergency room.

Symptoms of a heat rash or heat stroke include dizziness, headaches, or nausea to name a few. More symptoms can be found here.

“If you start to feel the effects of being over heated, like confusion, balance issues, those would be emergency cases and reasons to actually seek out emergency care,” Byrd added about Heat Stroke.

Heat stroke is the worst of heat-related illnesses and can be serious if left untreated.

Byrd said the humidity level can also make heat-related illnesses worse as well.

“Heat by itself can be particularly dangerous but if you add a high level of humidity to it, it prevents our body from sweating which is one of the main mechanisms our body uses to cool off. Normally the sweat has to evaporate off our skin for the heat to leave our body and if it’s particularly humid out, sweat just kind of rolls off which doesn’t give the same effect of removing heat from your body as when it evaporates,” she said.