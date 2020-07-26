Steamy Sunday, rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be hot and humid to close out the last weekend of July. Much needed rain chances will return to open the work week.

Sunday:

The start of the day will be muggy as dewpoints are already into the 70s. Expect lots of sun through the day. Temperatures should warm to the lower 90s across the state. Heat indices should hover close to 100° this afternoon. There is also a chance for a spotty afternoon storm – but those will likely be few and far between.

Sunday Night:

Conditions will be partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Lows will only fall to the middle 70s.

Monday:

An approaching cold front will make for a warm and humid start to the day, with partly cloudy conditions early on. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will ride along the front into central Indiana.

A few storms could be severe. There is a marginal risk for severe storms, with damaging winds the primary concern.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast:

Following Monday’s cold front, we’re back to near normal temperatures for the rest of the week. Humidity should take a bit of a dip as well. An active pattern setting up for the second half of the extended should bring us rain chances starting Thursday into next weekend.