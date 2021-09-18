News

Steamy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a warm and uncomfortable start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s. Be ready for a hot afternoon with highs warming to the upper 80s again with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray storm chance but most will stay dry today. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s. The heat sticks around through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Changes arrive early next week with rain chances during the day on Monday. Highs will slowly cool to the upper 70s. That trend continues as another, more potent cold front passes through the state Tuesday. Highs will top out in the lower 70s Tuesday. Rain chances will stick around Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

After the cold front passes through the state, temperatures Thursday will struggle to make it to 70 with sunshine and clouds. Cool and fall-like weather arrives by the end of the week with highs in the lower 70s with sun and clouds.