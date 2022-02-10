News

Steel Dynamics adding 200 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc. (Nasdaq: STLD) is looking to add 200 employees in northeast Indiana. The company says the additions will support ongoing growth in the region.

The steel producer says it has openings at all of its local operations, including facilities in Butler, New Haven, Columbia City and other locations in northeast Indiana.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to hire more of the hard-working people of Northeast Indiana,” Chris Graham, senior vice president of SDI’s Long Products Steel Group, said in a news release. “They have been the key to our success, and have made our company a great place to work. SDI is committed to providing opportunities that for many of us, have indeed been life-changing.”

Last month, the company reported record full-year net income of $3.2 billion for 2021, compared to just $551 million the previous year. Chief Executive Officer Mark Millett said domestic steel demand was strong throughout the year.

Steel Dynamics employs more than 10,000 people throughout its footprint. The company is currently accepting applications and you can learn more by clicking here.