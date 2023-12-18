Steelers player suspended for season for hit during Colts game

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., left, is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Pittman was injured on the play and Kazee was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a press release from the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers player Damontae Kazee has been suspended without pay for the remainder of the season and any playoff games.

The NFL says Kazee is a repeat offender, violating playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

In a letter to Kazee, the NFL wrote: “With 8:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you delivered a forcible blow to the head/neck area of Colts’ receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was in a defenseless posture. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your actions were flagrant, and as a result, you were disqualified from the game.”

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 (b)(1) which states that it is a foul if a player “forcibly hits the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him.”

Article 9 (a)(3) further explains that a player in a defenseless posture includes “[a] player attempting to catch a pass who has not had time to clearly become a runner…”

Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 also states, “[a] player who initiates contact against a defenseless opponent is responsible for avoiding an illegal act. A standard of strict liability applies for any contact against an opponent, even if his body position is in motion, and irrespective of any acts by him, such as ducking his head or curling up his body in anticipation of contact.”

Kazee was ejected from the game and Pittman Jr. suffered a concussion and did not return to the game.

Kazee will be suspended for games against Cincinnati, Seattle, and Baltimore, and any potential postseason games.

The Colts are in the middle of a playoff push and travel to Atlanta on Christmas Eve to play the Falcons.