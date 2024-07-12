Stephanie Allen-Stevenson to preform at Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stephanie Allen-Stevenson, an experienced figure in the Indy music scene, recently shared her expertise on overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities as a musician and entrepreneur. Known for her versatile performances blending jazz, R&B, and pop, Allen-Stevenson discussed the essential elements of building a sustainable career in music.

“I’m extremely excited about this show because I am putting together gumbo songs,” Allen-Stevenson said. “You’re going to hear jazz, R&B, a little bit of pop, and even some ’80s vibes. Tonight’s performance is a culmination of everything I do.”

Hailing from Indianapolis with roots in Gospel music, Allen-Stevenson’s journey has encompassed various musical genres and international stages. Her career highlights include signing with ‘Strictly Rhythm Records,’ where her singles like “Let It Go” became celebrated classics in the house music scene across Europe.

In addition to her role as a performer, Allen-Stevenson is deeply involved in mentoring and education within the music community. “I’ve partnered with the ‘SHE’ event team here in Indianapolis,” she explained. “We’re launching a series of online classes aimed at aspiring singers who want to turn their passion into a career. It’s about understanding the business side of music and learning how to connect with audiences.”

Allen-Stevenson expressed the importance of networking and collaboration in her career trajectory. “I sing with the Jim Irsay Collection Band, produce with Benny Patterson, and perform with my group J’Sol,” she noted. “Exploring different genres and styles has been key to my growth and success.”

As the owner of 29:11 Entertainment Group, Allen-Stevenson extends her passion for performance to coaching aspiring artists on stage presence and production. “I want to help singers transition from performers to vocal and creative entrepreneurs,” she stated. “It’s about empowering them to navigate the industry and find their unique voice.”

Known for her engaging and soulful performances, Allen-Stevenson’s upcoming show promises to be a vibrant blend of musical influences and personal flair. Allen-Stevenson will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis on Friday, July 12th.

For more information on her upcoming projects and performances, visit her official website and social media platforms.