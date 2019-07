INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Larry Battson from the Animal Wildlife Educational Services stopped by Midday on Tuesday.

As he always does, Larry brought along a friend. This time it was Hector, a 2-year-old American alligator.

Larry discussed Hector and some trivia and facts concerning the American alligator.

After Phil Sanchez got a look at Hector, it was Stephanie’s turn. She didn’t like Hector quite as much as Phil.

To watch Stephanie with Hector, click on the video.