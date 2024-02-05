Search
Stevie Nicks adds Indianapolis concert date to 2024 tour

Stevie Nicks, one of the most influential women in rock history, has added an Indianapolis concert date to her 2024 tour. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stevie Nicks, one of the most influential women in rock history, has added an Indianapolis concert date to her 2024 tour.

Tickets for the June 4 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. All other shows are on sale now through Live Nation.

Nicks will start her tour on Saturday, Feb 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey and wrap things up on Friday, June 21, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Click here for more information on Stevie Nicks’ upcoming tour.

