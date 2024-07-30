Storms cause damage in Madison County

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — Strong storms on Monday night caused damage to the Frankton Lapel School Administration building.

According to the Madison County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, the National Weather Service will be at the building on Tuesday to determine if wind or a tornado caused the damage and to determine the wind speeds.

The Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the former Jackson School and current administration building has severe damage to the space now used for offices and the gym.

The post says, “The gym was destroyed with wall and roof collapse. Several buses were damaged along with the roof system on most of the building. Earlier it had been confirmed of a debris field near Perkinsville, which took some time before it was discovered. No report of injury, and all units remain on scene.”