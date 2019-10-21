Storms Monday morning with cooler temperatures midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. Showers and storms will move in late Monday morning and through the afternoon.

The storms that move in early Monday could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat. There is a marginal risk from central Indiana to southern portions of the state for the severe weather risk. Highs Monday will warm to the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will stick around overnight with sustained winds at 20-25 mph.

Tuesday will be a cooler and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s with winds still kicking out of the SW at 20-25 mph. A cooler pattern will settle in by midweek with highs slowly tracking towards the lower 60s Wednesday.

Thursday, we factor in our next chance of showers and storms late in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Friday will be a better chance of storms with highs in the mid-50s. We should start the weekend off on a dry note but cooler. Eventually, we’ll factor in a good chance of a shower.