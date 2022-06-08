News

Stormy afternoon

A great start this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. We have an active afternoon ahead of us with scattered showers and storms. Those will begin to develop as early as noon and will spread in by mid afternoon. We’ll see the potential for some stronger to severe storms. All severe weather modes are in play. There is a slight risk from Indy and points south. The storms will stick around through the mid evening. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday will be a great day and a break from the rain and storms. Highs will remain close to seasonal with most spots in the upper 70s.

Next chance for rain will be Friday with scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will move out just in time for the weekend with highs comfortable with most spots in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Chance of rain returns early next week with highs in the lower 80s. We could be pushing near 90° by the middle half of the next week.