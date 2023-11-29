Straight No Chaser ‘Sleighin’ It Tour’ in Indiana soon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier native acapella group Straight No Chaser will be back in Indiana in December.
The group revealed the 2023 fall “Sleighin’ It Tour” over the summer and finally, it is almost time for five Indiana shows.
- Dec. 20 – Ft. Wayne – Embassy Theatre
- Dec. 21 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre
- Dec. 22 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre
- Dec. 23 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre (2 shows)
Straight No Chaser is ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar’s “Live 75” for tours at the end of 2022, and the group’s annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States.
The group posted on Facebook this week about being excited to be in Indianapolis.
“Chasers! We’re excited to announce a Sleighin’ It Tour LIVESTREAM. We’ll be live from Indianapolis on December 22! Tickets are available NOW at sncmusic.com See you there! #SleighinItTour“
Here’s more about the shows and how to buy tickets in our WISH-TV community calendar.
According to the Straight No Chaser’s website, the group tour “serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of holiday music (with none of the calories) as they cross the U.S. from October through December.”
The nine-man act of Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Steve Morgan, Jasper Smith, Randy Stine, Tyler Trepp, and Freedom Young. The group says online that it “has served as a festive blend of harmonious voices for more than two and a half decades, having recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. Even though the group has been together for a quarter of a century, the thrill of performing holiday songs for old and new fans alike is not lost on them.”
“Christmas is so awesome, and we are blessed to get to celebrate with people across the country 60 times over the holiday season,” Steve Morgan said online. “Performing at shows where we see people run the gamut of emotions from laughter to tears, and seeing families come together to savor the season, it’s a fantastic gift for us each night!”
Last year, one of the nine members, Jasper Smith, joined us on All Indiana to share what you can expect from their live show and to show a snippet of their original song, “Christmas Night with You.”