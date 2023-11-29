Straight No Chaser ‘Sleighin’ It Tour’ in Indiana soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier native acapella group Straight No Chaser will be back in Indiana in December.

The group revealed the 2023 fall “Sleighin’ It Tour” over the summer and finally, it is almost time for five Indiana shows.

Dec. 20 – Ft. Wayne – Embassy Theatre

Dec. 21 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre

Dec. 22 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre

Dec. 23 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre (2 shows)

Straight No Chaser is ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar’s “Live 75” for tours at the end of 2022, and the group’s annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States.

The group posted on Facebook this week about being excited to be in Indianapolis.

“Chasers! We’re excited to announce a Sleighin’ It Tour LIVESTREAM. We’ll be live from Indianapolis on December 22! Tickets are available NOW at sncmusic.com See you there! #SleighinItTour“

Here’s more about the shows and how to buy tickets in our WISH-TV community calendar.

According to the Straight No Chaser’s website, the group tour “serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of holiday music (with none of the calories) as they cross the U.S. from October through December.”