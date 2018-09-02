‘Stranger Things’ corn maze to open at Lafayette farm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you’re a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” you can soon take a walk through the upside down.

Exploration Acres in Tippecanoe County has created a corn maze featuring iconic moments from the show. Since the design was released, Exploration Acres has been getting a lot of attention.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, it’s set in Indiana, so visitors will get the full experience here.

In past years, Exploration Acres grew an entire corn field and would till the paths. But this year, the farm grew the corn seed in the shape of the maze using bitmap technology, with no tilling required.

With acreage that would cover more than 15 football fields, it’s the farm’s largest maze to date, and it’s caught the attention of people all over the country — and world.

Tim Fitzgerald, president and co-owner of Exploration Acres, said the farm is planning for twice the usual visitors this year.

“So we want to really kind of show off Lafayette,” Fitzgerald said. “So that we can put our best foot forward and have a safe environment for people, and hopefully have a great experience for people who have never been to Lafayette and this community.”

Fitzgerald also mentioned several other features on-site that mimic scenes from the series, but he’s waiting a little longer to unveil to visitors what those will be.

Exploration Acres is opening for the season on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.