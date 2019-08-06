Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. A few isolated showers are possible mid to late morning with a better chance of scattered storms through the afternoon.

There is a marginal risk across the entire state for a stronger storm with the main threat being damaging winds. Timing will be mid to late afternoon and early evening. High humidity and warmer temperatures will help fuel the storms. Most spots Tuesday will warm to the mid-80s. A few showers stick around late tonight and through the overnight hours with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be a primarily dry day with highs in the mid-80s. There could be pop-up storms but most will stay dry.

Thursday will be another mainly dry day with a few stronger storms developing in eastern Indiana. Right now, there is the potential for a stronger to a severe storm with a slight risk in eastern Indiana. Highs will warm to the mid-80s.

Rain chances will diminish through the later half of the week with highs cooling to the lower 80s with less humidity. That pattern will hold through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.