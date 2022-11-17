News

Student accidentally shot by law enforcement officer at school

CLINTON, Ind. (WISH) — A student at South Vermillion High School was injured Thursday morning after a law enforcement officer accidentally discharged their firearm during a drill, according to Indiana State Police.

At 9:35 a.m., Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tim DisPennett was teaching a law enforcement class. The instruction was based on law enforcement scenarios.

“During the course of the instruction, Deputy DisPennett accidentally discharged his service weapon striking a student in the classroom,” a Thursday ISP statement said.

The post said the incident happened in a vocational classroom and the student did not have life-threatening injuries. The student was taken to the hospital.

South Vermillion High School is on lockdown, due to the “abundance of emergency personnel in the building,” the post said.

DisPennett is placed on administrative leave.