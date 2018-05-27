Students rally at Statehouse after Noblesville school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of students gathered at the statehouse Saturday for a rally following the Noblesville school shooting.

The event was organized by the “We Live Indy” nonprofit, which works to prevent youth violence.

Students we spoke with at the rally said they are pushing for better communication, less bullying and no guns at schools.

“I’m here today to support my friends at Noblesville,” said Tali Duckworth, a freshman at Carmel High School.

“Every youth has a voice. Why not use it?” said Isaiah Warren, a senior at Warren Central High School.

“There needs to be change. There should be no guns in school,” Duckworth said.

“Now is the time to take action,” Warren said.

The “We Live Indy” group previously hosted the Indianapolis “March for our Lives” rally back in March.