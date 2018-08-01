Students start new school year 2 months after shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two months after the school year ended in the shock of a classroom shooting, Noblesville West Middle School opened for the beginning of a new year.

Noblesville Community Schools went back in session on Wednesday morning implementing several security changes at its buildings.

The district announced added measures including more police officers and surveillance would be in place by Aug. 1.

A 13-year-old student and a teacher were injured in the shooting on May 25.

Star power helped the school community celebrate a new beginning on Wednesday. The Indiana Pacers tweeted a picture showing newly drafted player Alize Johnson along with former Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee posed together inside Noblesville West.

.@AlizeJohnson joins our friends @AlexanderRossi, @PatMcAfeeShow, @IMS, and @Colts this morning to welcome students at Noblesville West Middle School on their first day of school. pic.twitter.com/hJy3PFZea1— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 1, 2018

A school district spokesperson addressed the emotions felt by the victims of the shooting and the greater school community.

“Jason Seaman, Ella Whistler and other staff, parents and students have told us they are anxious to return to “normal” as they start this school year,” Marnie Cooke wrote to members of the media.

For that reason, reporters were not on school property during arrivals on the first day. Stacey Swan, principal for Noblesville West was expected to provide an update on the first day Wednesday afternoon.