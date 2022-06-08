News

Study confirms Lilly’s diabetes drug leads to massive weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a medication designed to manage type 2 diabetes developed by Eli Lilly & Company also leads to significant weight loss.

In a phase 3 trial, researchers assigned over 2,500 overweight and obese adults into 4 groups. Participants were prescribed a weekly injection of either 5, 10, or 15 milligrams of the drug tirzepatide. The fourth group received a placebo.

After 72 weeks, results showed the group taking 5 milligrams lost 35 pounds or 16% of their body weight. The group taking 10 milligrams lost 49 pounds or 21%t of their body weight. And the group taking 15 milligrams lost an average of 52 pounds, which is equivalent to 22.5% of their body weight.

“Obesity is a chronic, treatable disease and individuals living with obesity deserve effective and safe treatment options that can help restore their weight to levels of optimal health. In SURMOUNT-1, participants taking tirzepatide on average lost up to one fifth of their body weight–and notably, about nine out of ten participants taking tirzepatide lost weight. These results are significantly higher than the placebo arm and underscore the importance of this study,” endocrinologist and co-researcher, Dr. Ania Jasterboff said in a statement.

Last month, News 8 spoke with Lilly’s senior medical director for the tirzepatide obesity program, Dr. Nadia Ahmad, who said tirzepatide is not meant to be a cure for obesity, but an adjunct therapy to exercise and a healthy diet.