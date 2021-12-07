News

Study: Gut microbes may defend against coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study suggests gut microbiomes may play a key role in reducing COVID-19 risk.

Microbiomes include collections of yeast, viruses and bacteria. A majority are located in the digestive system, but they also exist elsewhere.

Health experts describe them as little bugs that keep organs healthy and balanced. Scientists at Rockefeller University in New York City say they have an additional purpose, as a defense mechanism against COVID-19.

Researchers screened samples of microbiomes in a laboratory setting and found they had similar properties to antiviral drugs. This discovery, they say, could be a jumping-off point for new therapeutics. There’s also a possibility microbiomes could be delivered directly as a therapeutic intervention.

“Our discovery … from screening a small fraction of bacteria reported to be associated with the human microbiome suggests that continued exploration … is likely to uncover additional small molecules that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 as well as other viral infections,” said the lead study author, Dr. Sean Brady, in a news release.

Next steps, authors say, will be examining if the presence or absence of microbiomes is linked to disease severity.