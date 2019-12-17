Home/Latest News, National, News, Top Video/Study shows e-cigarettes increases risk of chronic lung disease

Study shows e-cigarettes increases risk of chronic lung disease

(WISH) – Vaping and e-cigarettes increase the chance of lung disease, like emphysema, asthma and bronchitis by 30%, according to a study conducted by the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California-San Francisco.

An analysis was done on more than 30,000 adults and found a stronger connection between vaping and respiratory ailments from 2013 to 2016 in the United States.

Researchers concluded that e-cigarettes are just as harmful as regular cigarettes and people who are dual-users are worse off than tobacco smokers. People who vape are 1.3 times more likely to receive chronic lung illnesses than non-users, smokers are 2.6 times more likely than vapers and dual-users are three times more likely than vapers.

The CDC continues to warn against the use of e-cigarettes containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, especially from street-sellers.

