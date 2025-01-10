24°
Sue Maki elected president of Hamilton County Council

Sue Maki has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Council)
by: The Reporter
(THE REPORER) — Sue Maki has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council. She replaces Amy Massillamany. Brad Beaver and Steve Nation will serve as co-Vice Presidents. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year.

Sue Maki was elected to the Hamilton County Council in 2020 and took office Jan. 1, 2021. She is an At-Large member.

Maki has a degree in political science from Baldwin Wallace University and an M.B.A. from Anderson University. She spent 18 years in the insurance industry before taking the helm of the Hamilton County Leadership Academy as Executive Director. After HCLA, Maki served as Manager of Environmental Initiatives & Education for Carmel Utilities for 15 years before retiring in June 2021 to devote more time to her County Council role.

Maki and her husband Tom have two grown sons. They have lived and worked in Hamilton County for over 30 years.

