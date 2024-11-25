60°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
60° Indianapolis

Health Spotlight | Genetics of suicide

(Photo from Video Aired on WISH)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) –More than 49,000 people will die by suicide this year.

The reasons why people decide to take their own life are widespread. They can Include trauma, stress, loneliness, and even genetics.

In Monday’s Health Spoltight, news 8’s Brittany Noble reports on how researchers are now working to identify people who are most at risk. Researchers are working to identify people who are most at risk before something terrible happens.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Mental health resources

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Donald Trump’s cabinet picks showcase...
Political News /
Thanksgiving meals, food resources abound...
News /
27 years of Winterland magic:...
News /
Federal prosecutors seek dismissal of...
News /
Indiana Brewers Guild gearing up...
Local News /
5 most popular dog names...
Indiana News /
Holiday cheer hits Mass. Ave....
Community /
Flight attendants share their top...
National News /