Sullivan 71-year-old dies in crash on US 41

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Sullivan women died Monday in a crash on U.S. 41 on the north edge of the city of Sullivan, Indiana State Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Bright, 71, died at the crash about 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 41/U.S. 150 and North Section Street.

Investigators think Bright was traveling south of U.S. 41 when she turned toward North Section Street, but instead went into the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, and drove into the path of a 2021 Nissan. Michael Thomas, 56, of Farmersburg, braked and tried to avoid the collision.

A news release from state police said, “The collision force caused one passenger vehicle to stop on US 41 in the northbound lanes and one to go to the east side of US 41 and off the roadway.”

Thomas was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Drugs nor alcohol were believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Sullivan, a Sullivan County city of 4,200 residents, is located about a 1-hour, 30-minute drive north of Evansville.