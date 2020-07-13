Summer heat and humidity return!

A fantastic start to the work week with temperatures in the lower 60s with a mainly sunny sky! Low humidity and comfy today with highs warming to the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight lows fall to the lower to mid 60s.

One more nice and dry day Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s with low humidity. Next chance for some rain will arrive Wednesday. We could see some gusty thunderstorms with highs in the breaking into the lower 90s.

A string of 90 degree days will begin to build through the rest of the week. Hot and humid until the end of the week and upcoming weekend with feel like temperatures in the triple digits Saturday and Sunday! Good chance of scattered showers storms by the end of the weekend and through the weekend.