Summer Neighborhood Outreach Series to bring safety resources to communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local organizations are joining forces to ensure that people get access to food and transportation.

“We need to you know… raise our community again,” said Kea Biven, an Indianapolis resident.

The Summer Neighborhood Outreach series focuses on lifting up communities that need it the most.

“Talking to them, seeing, ‘Hey, what are you guys needing from us? What can we connect you to? What are the gaps in services?’ the Director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, Lauren Rodriguez, said.

The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety will focus on neighborhoods affected by gun violence and food insecurity. The program will provide mobile health screenings, gun safety items, domestic violence support, employment connections, public transportation resources, and free food boxes.

The series kicked off on Wednesday in Indianapolis’ far east side at Grassy Creek Park. There will be another event on June 8th at Gustafson Park on June 15th at Wes Montogomery Park and on June 22nd at Denver Park.

“This year, we have more targeted areas that closely align with the current data, the current amount of shootings, the current areas where they don’t have as much resources,” Rodriguez said.

“Health screenings. There’s a lot of cancer in our communities, there’s a lot of sickness, and diabetes, so we want to stay up on our health as well,” said Biven. Biven says the city’s far east side is in desperate need of these resources.

“Everybody don’t always say anything. It’s just that it’s an eyesore if you go into a neighborhood there’s a lot of abandoned houses. There’s no upkeep in the neighborhoods anymore and when you see stuff like that you know there’s going to be crime there,” Biven said.

There will also be a group of community members that will offer long-term mentorship and guidance.

“I do feel like it’s a positive thing because we need to be and get back to being a community,” Biven said. “We just need to have a change of mind and our mind needs to change and we need to want to do better for ourselves and our community.”

This series will continue every wednesday through June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in different locations each week.