Summerlike warmth lasts till fall weather returns next weekend

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:27

Sunday night looks like it will be another clear one with the low temperatures once again in the upper 50s by Monday morning. Winds light out of the north and east around 5 MPH. High pressure overhead will keep things calm and quiet and throughout the evening hours

TOMORROW

Monday will continue our clear daytime conditions with plenty more sunshine beyond Monday. Temperatures will once again start warming things up in the afternoon. High temperatures reach into the mid 80s and winds will remain light. Moisture levels will rise moving into the upcoming work week enough to give the afternoons a summer feel. However, the moisture contend shouldn’t get so high that it feels too sticky.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night will be clear and calm once again. Low temperatures reach the upper 50s and winds will be light out of the east at 5 MPH.

TUESDAY

Tuesday continues the streak of sunny and warm conditions. Sunny skies appear to be around all day with a high temperature in the mid 80s. Wind continues to be light out of the east at around 5 MPH. The record high temperature for October 3rd is 90 degrees set in 1954.

8 DAY

The next week looks like we might be able to sneak in some showers eventually, but chances for rain aren’t supremely encouraging. Now granted, last weekend the rain for the middle of the week wasn’t looking impressive either and in the end Indianapolis ended up getting over an inch of rain. So there certainly is a possibility for some change upcoming. We want the rain as we are still pretty dry here in Indiana. Chances for rain look highest on Thursday with around a 40 percent chance for rain. All other days have less than a 20 percent chance for rain.