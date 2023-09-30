Summerlike weather incoming

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:29

Saturday night looks like skies will stay clear with no chance for rain. Low temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s under these conditions. With winds out of the northeast at 5 – 10 MPH and the dry air overhead, we are unlikely to see fog in the forecast this evening. A welcome change for some morning commuters compared to what they had to drive through late last week.

TOMORROW

Sunday is going to return to the sunny skies in the morning hours just a few clouds around by the afternoon hours. Winds out of the east at around 5 MPH. These sunny skies will bring us back to about the mid 80s. Colts play at home but with the roof closed this week. However, tailgaters will have a great time outside.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night looks like it will be another clear one with the low temperatures once again in the upper 50s by Monday morning. Winds light out of the north and east around 5 to 10 MPH.

MONDAY

Monday will continue our clear daytime conditions with plenty more sunshine beyond Monday. Temperatures will once again start warming things up in the afternoon. High temperatures reach into the mid 80s and winds will remain light.

8 DAY

The next week looks like we might be able to sneak in some showers eventually, but chances for rain aren’t supremely encouraging. Now granted, last weekend the rain for the middle of the week wasn’t looking impressive either and in the end Indianapolis ended up getting over an inch of rain. So there certainly is a possibility for some change upcoming. We want the rain as we are still pretty dry here in Indiana. Chances for rain look highest on Thursday with around a 40 percent chance for rain. All other days have less than a 20 percent chance for rain.