Sun Country begins nonstop to Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines has begun a new nonstop route from Indianapolis International Airport. The route to Orlando is the second commercial service offered by the airport since it announced plans to come to Indy in January.

Sun Country launched its inaugural service to Minneapolis in May. At the time, Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney told Inside INdiana Business the routes would be just the beginning of expanded service out of Indy.

“We continue to see a positive response from folks booking flights between Indianapolis and the Twin Cities, so we’re really excited about expanding our service to sunny Orlando, Florida,” Brian Davis, chief marking officer for Sun Country Airlines, said in a news release. “We hope folks continue to enjoy our brand of convenient, affordable service onboard their next Sun Country flight at IND.”

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, says the relationship with Sun Country was born out of the Routes Americas Conference in downtown Indianapolis in February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold in the United States.

The route to Orlando is the 21st new nonstop flight out of Indy airport announced this year.