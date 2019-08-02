Sun King Brewery buys Thr3e Wise Men building, to open tap room

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Plans have been announced for the building that formerly housed the Thr3e Wise Men restaurant in Broad Ripple.

According to a release, Sun King Brewery has purchased the building located at 1021 Broad Ripple Avenue.

The company has announced that they plan to install a family-friendly tap room, featuring a number of Sun King beers. Additionally, they will also serve adult and non-alcoholic slushies.

Sun King said they are currently in the process of developing partnerships with local and independently-operated restaurants to offer food choices to their customers.

“The Broad Ripple area has been huge supporters of Sun King since our inception ten years ago.” said Sun King co-founder and owner, Clay Robinson, “We already work with an abundance of non-profit and community organizations throughout the area, and this gives us the opportunity to have a greater presence and truly be a part of the Broad Ripple community.”

The tap room in Broad Ripple is set to be open fall 2019.

