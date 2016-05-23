Sunflower-seed product recall

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Thousands of motorcyclists, waved on by bystanders with American flags, rode through New Hampshire on Saturday to the site where seven bikers were killed in a collision with a truck last month.

More than 3,000 bikers, some from as far away as California and Florida, participated in the 90-mile (145-kilometer) tribute trip from Laconia to the somber crash site in Randolph, where a memorial of flags and color guard stood. A memorial service was held in a field just beyond the crash site.