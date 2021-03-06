Sunny but cool weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near normal temperatures for early March will make for crisp air, with abundant sunshine this weekend. Big warm up on tap early next week.

Saturday:

Sun filled conditions continue, with cool temperatures through the day. Highs only hit the middle and upper 40s this aftenroon.

Saturday night:

Mainly clear, quiet and chilly. Lows fall to the middle 20s.

Sunday:

Sunny conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Much warmer air surges into the Midwest starting Monday. Expect highs to hit the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday. Added bonus will be quiet weather continuing through the warm up. A cold front dives into the state Wednesday night, sparking scattered showers across the area Thursday and Friday, with slight cooler, but still above average temperatures for the end of the extended forecast.