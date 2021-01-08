Sunshine for the weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 30s through the rest of the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight skies will begin to clear with lows falling to the lower to mid 20s!

A great start to the weekend with loads of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to seasonal in the mid 30s.

Dry and quiet weather will stretch into mid week next week with sun and clouds and highs in the lower 40s.

Could see a switch up in our very quiet weather pattern by the end of next week. Could factor in a light wintry mix during the day on Thursday. It will turn much colder by the end of the week next week with highs in the upper 20s with a few snow showers around.